Shah Rukh Khan condoles death of 'Fauji' director Raj Kapoor

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has paid tributes to director Colonel Raj Kumar Kapoor, the man who gave the actor his first break on television in "Fauji".

The family of Kapoor announced on Thursday that the veteran director died earlier this week. His last rites were performed at Lodhi Crematorium in Delhi.

Kapoor was best known for the 1989 show "Fauji" which chronicled the training of an Indian Army commando regiment.

Sharing a throwback photo with Kapoor on Twitter, Shah Rukh said the director played an important role in making a "Fauji out of a boy".

"He loved me so much. Encouraged me. And today if I am used to being mollycoddled on sets it's because of this man who made a 'Fauji' out of a boy, like his own. Will miss you Sir...Always. May you find peace in your new mission," he said.

In reply to Shah Rukh's tweet, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recalled that Kapoor had introduced the actor to him.

"Yes, I remember well the day the ?Colonel' brought you to my house during 'Fauji'. ?Watch this young man,' he said. And he was so right. What a wonderful compassionate man," Kapur wrote.

To this, Shah Rukh said Kapoor was always very "jovial" and "full of life".

"Somehow in the midst of all stresses he had a way that could make you smile away your troubles. One of those people you assumed will never leave your side cos he was so full of life," he wrote.

According to reports, Kapoor passed away due to age-related issues. He was 87.