Shah Rukh Khan explains why he thinks his upcoming films will be superhits, says 'that's the belief I...'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was recently honoured at the sharjah international book fair, where the star talked about his future films and why he has faith in his upcoming releases.

At an event in Sarjah, the actor who is all set to return to the big screen said that all of his upcoming films are going to be superhits. In a conversation with the journalist Faye D'Souza, the actor said, "People think I am pompous if I answer it the way, I answer honestly. I don't think I need to be nervous. They (films) all are going to be superhit films. I would like to explain the lack of arrogance in this statement--that's the belief I sleep with and wake up with. That is the belief that makes me, at the age of 57, go do stunts, jump, work 18 hours a day. Because if I did not have the belief, at the end of it all, I am doing to make a great product lots of people are going to like, I would not be able to do it."

He further added, "This is not an arrogant statement this is what I believe as I sit there. I am not nervous. I think they are wonderful films. it's a child-like belief, that look ‘I have done my best, prepare my best. I am going to pass with flying colours’. it happened to lots of us, at least to me, when I was a young kid. I remember acing my mathematics exam. I did very well and in result, I got 3 out of 100."

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in the film 'Zero' will be next seen in the film 'Pathaan'. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Atlee's 'Jawaan' and Rajkumar Hirani's social drama 'Dunki' which also stars Taapsee Pannu in an important role.