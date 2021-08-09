Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan make rare appearance at Sunday soirée with Kapoor sisters, Karan Johar! - See pic

New Delhi: On Sunday evening, a few B-Town celebs gathered for an intimate house party and the pictures are as glamorous as ever. The star-studded event also included Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan which is a rare occurrence. In the picture, we can also see good friends Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Amrita Arora posing with beaming smiles.

Actress Karisma Kapoor had taken to her Instagram to share the picture and captioned it saying, "A perfect Sunday evening #loveandlaughter".

Check out the lovely group picture:

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena are often seen spending time on the weekends with Karan Johar and Amrita Arora. However, fans were surprised to see Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan join the party as well.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 'Zero' by Aanand L Rai co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a long hiatus of three years, SRK will be seen in Pathan - the film which features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.