Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's Mannat gets decorated with light ahead of Aryan Khan's release

New Delhi: As Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's beloved prince Aryan Khan is all set to return home on Saturday, almost 27 days after he was nabbed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case, their Mumbai residence has been decked up in Diwali lights.

According to reports Aryan Khan will be released from the Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail at 8 am.

Several pictures were shared on social media that showed the top floor of Shah Rukh's house Mannat covered with beautiful Diwali lights. Besides, rest of the house was covered with thick blinds. Earlier in the day, electricians and a few staff of SRK were seen putting up the lights on the house.

Take a look at a photo of 'Mannat' covered with twinkling fairy lights (Photo courtesy: PTI)

Preparations at Shah Rukh's residence ahead of the arrival of his son has left the superstar's fans elated. Scores of fans today reached Mannat and clicked photos and celebrate the bail to Aryan Khan from the court. Some of the fans burst crackers while a few were seen holding huge posters outside 'Mannat'.

Earlier today, Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan which stated that the accused should appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.