Shah Rukh Khan Gifted John Abraham A Swanky Bike After The Vedaa Star Refused To Attend Pathaan Success Bash

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Pathaan's success each day and he deserved it. But there is one actor who has his priorities set no matter whether he touches the sky in success and it's John Abraham. The actor is receiving all the love his latest release Vedaa was seen making his appearance on Aapka Apna Zakir show, where John happened to reveal he was gifted a bike from Shah Rukh Khan as he refused to attend the party.

John Abraham revealed that he didn't have the energy to attend the party and wanted to get some sleep, "My last film Pathaan was with Shah Rukh. I remember there was a success party after the film’s release, and Shah Rukh was like, ‘Come on John, let’s party! Apni picture chal rahi hai. Achha opening mila hai.’ I said that I wanted to stay home and sleep. Toh unhone bola kya chahiye tumhe? Maine bola ek motorcycle de do bas. Toh unhone mujhe motorcycle gift ki. Main khush ho ke gaya ghar."

Shah Rukh Khan gifted John a Suzuki Hayabusa worth Rs 17 lakh and indeed he once again proved why he is called King Khan.

John in the same show raved about Shah Rukh Khan's qualities where he mentioned he called the superstar smart and intelligent. John even revealed that he and SRK are good friends and shared a good bond on the set.