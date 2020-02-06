हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan goes gaga over Shakira, his 'all-time favourite'

He also shared a picture in which Shakira is seen clad in a red dress, shaking a leg on the stage.

Shah Rukh Khan goes gaga over Shakira, his &#039;all-time favourite&#039;

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all praises for 'Whenever' singer Shakira after her power-packed performance at the Super Bowl event.

SRK on Wednesday took to Twitter and heaped praises for the "Hips don't lie" fame artiste for her recent performance at the Super Bowl 2020 on Tuesday.

"So wonderful, so hard working so absolutely entertaining. My all-time favourite," Shah Rukh tweeted.

He also shared a picture in which Shakira is seen clad in a red dress, shaking a leg on the stage.

Shakira also admires SRK a lot. In the past, she had mentioned that she's a big fan of the King Khan.

"@iamsrk I've always been a huge fan... would love to do something together some day! Big kiss, Shak," she had tweeted.

 

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanSRKShakiraSuper Bowl 2020
Next
Story

WWE wrestler John Cena posts 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Asim Riaz's pic on Instagram, netizens go berserk

Must Watch

PT3M15S

PM Narendra Modi Shoot Assault Rifle At DefExpo 2020