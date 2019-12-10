Shah Rukh Khan helps wife Gauri Khan at The Vogue X event, holds her gown train and internet is loving it—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a true blue gentleman in every sense of the word. And guess what? He proved it yet again. SRK and stunning wifey Gauri Khan recently attended The Vogue X Nykaa Fashion Awards in Mumbai.

While entering the hotel, SRK, helped his wife walk comfortably by holding the long train of her gown himself. The impromptu adorable act has left netizens praising the king of romance.

Several fan clubs shared the video on social media. Watch it here:

Isn't it simply amazing? Internet users have thronged the comment section on the fan club and hailed the superstar for his act.

The gorgeous duo have been married for 28 long years and continue to set major relationship goals for all the new couples. They got hitched on October 25, 1991.

On the work front, Gauri is a renowned interior designer and runs a plush boutique store – The Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai which has been visited by the who's who of the glamour world.

SRK, was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film released last year and received a lukewarm response. The superstar is yet to announce his next big film project.