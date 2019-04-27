Shah Rukh Khan posts new pic with 'mini me' Abram, 'licks' himself in new video

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been pretty active on social media today. First the actor shared an adorable picture of his 'mini me' Abram and then treated his fans with a fun video of drinking picture-in-a-cup coffee.

Sharing his collage with Abram, SRK wrote, "You never really understand your personality, unless you have a Mini Me who acts the same way."

In another post, Shah Rukh can be seen sipping a coffee which has his picture made on it. He captioned it, ""Coffee with Kalyan jewellers in Dubai. No sugar in my coffee please...I’ll just lick myself..."

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero which bombed at the Box Office. The film also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The rumours were rife that he will be seen in a negative role in Atlee's Thalapathy 63, opposite Vijay. However, the actor is yet to confirm the film.