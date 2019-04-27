close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan posts new pic with 'mini me' Abram, 'licks' himself in new video

n the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero which bombed at the Box Office.

Shah Rukh Khan posts new pic with &#039;mini me&#039; Abram, &#039;licks&#039; himself in new video

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been pretty active on social media today. First the actor shared an adorable picture of his 'mini me' Abram and then treated his fans with a fun video of drinking picture-in-a-cup coffee.

Sharing his collage with Abram, SRK wrote, "You never really understand your personality, unless you have a Mini Me who acts the same way."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

‘You never really understand your personality, unless you have a Mini Me who acts the same way’

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

In another post, Shah Rukh can be seen sipping a coffee which has his picture made on it. He captioned it, ""Coffee with Kalyan jewellers in Dubai. No sugar in my coffee please...I’ll just lick myself..."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Coffee with Kalyan jewellers in Dubai. No sugar in my coffee please...I’ll just lick myself...

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero which bombed at the Box Office. The film also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The rumours were rife that he will be seen in a negative role in Atlee's Thalapathy 63, opposite Vijay. However, the actor is yet to confirm the film.

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanAbRam Khanzerocoffee art
Next
Story

Alia Bhatt shares a teaser of her 'Hook up' song with Tiger Shroff-Watch

Must Watch

PT10M40S

Mamata, Mayawati and Chandrababu Naidu are PM Material: Sharad Pawar