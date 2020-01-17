हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what he is not comfortable buying online: It's a boy thing

Shah Rukh Khan made the revelation during a conversation with Amazon global CEO Jeff Bezos here. He also shared that he feels sleeping is a waste of time, and that's why he doesn't like sleeping much.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what he is not comfortable buying online: It&#039;s a boy thing

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he doesn't feel comfortable in ordering his underwear online.

"I am going to plug my own brands. I do all my book shopping at Amazon. My groceries come from Big Basket. I have a confession to make... I am still not comfortable in shopping underwear online.. It is a boy thing," Shah Rukh said.

SRK made the revelation during a conversation with Amazon global CEO Jeff Bezos here.

The actor also shared that he feels sleeping is a waste of time, and that's why he doesn't like sleeping much.

"It's a waste of life," he asserted.

Asked about women, who played an influential role in his life, the actor said: "There are four.. My mother, my sister, my wife and my daughter."

Shah Rukh Khan, SRK, Jeff Bezos
