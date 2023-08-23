Shah Rukh Khan To Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Celebs Applaud As Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon

New Delhi: India created history on Wednesday after its Chandrayaan-3 successfully soft-landed on the Moon's surface at 6.04 p.m. - a feat matched only by the erstwhile Soviet Republic, the US and China.

As the historic event opened up new possibilities for mankind, the film folks celebrated India's mark on the lunar canvas as they congratulated the scientists and the brains behind Chandrayaan-3 on their success.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn wrote on social media, "Proud, amazed, excited, honoured to be living this moment of history. Bharat Mata ki Jai #Chandrayaan".



Another Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar wrote, "A billion hearts saying THANK YOU ISRO. You've made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3."

Star actress Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram as she shared a clip of the control room of ISRO. She wrote on the video, "Waah, what a moment."

Vijay Deverakonda, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Kushi', also wrote on Instagram, "Those smilesss :) That joy & pride across the country.. Kushiiii."

Vijay's 'Kushi' co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu also took to social media to express her joy as she wrote, "Yet again, we land on the Moon! Jai Hind. Congratulations @isro.in #Chandrayaan3."

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best. Congratulations & all my respect to @isro & the geniuses behind #Chandrayaan3's lunar exploration mission. #IndiaOnTheMoon."

Bollywood's action hero Tiger Shroff wrote, “Mission accomplished…history made. Jai Hind Congratulations @isro.in @isroindiaofficial."

Actress Rashmika Mandana, who swayed the nation as Srivalli in 'Pushpa: The Rise', celebrated the moment. She wrote in her Instagram Story, "A proud moment for all of us as #Chandrayaan3 lands on the moon today... Respect and salute to each and everyone who worked on and supported this mission."

Also, Bollywood's Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan took to his X account and wrote, "Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3"

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, 2023, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre Second Launch Pad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. And on Wednesday evening, the spacecraft’s Vikram lander made the soft landing at 6.04 PM (IST), four years after the crash-landing of the Chandrayaan-2 lander. With this mission, India has now joined the US, Russia and China as the only countries to successfully land a spacecraft on the lunar surface.