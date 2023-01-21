topStoriesenglish
Shah Rukh Khan's adorable request to Ram Charan is winning hearts! Check it out

Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Superstar Shah Rukh Khan share a mutual admiration club. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 09:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan hosted the #AskSRK session for his fans today. The 'Pathaan' actor said that he would love to visit any theatre in the Telugu states if Mega Power Star Ram Charan takes him.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Superstar Shah Rukh Khan share a mutual admiration club. Whilst Ram Charan launched the Telugu trailer of Pathaan, Shah Rukh made the sweetest comment on his special series on Twitter wherein a fan asked him if he would like to visit any theatre in the Telugu states, and he said that, "yeah if Ram Charan takes me!!" 

The sweet camaraderie between the two is totally heartwarming.

SRK will be returning back to the cinemas after a hiatus of 4 years with his upcoming action thriller film `Pathaan` which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand `Pathaan` also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Apart from this, the `Chak De India` actor will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani`s upcoming film `Dunki` opposite Taapsee Pannu and in filmmaker Atlee`s action thriller film `Jawan`.

