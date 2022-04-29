हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salim Ghouse

Shah Rukh Khan's Koyla co-actor Salim Ghouse dies at 70, succumbs to cardiac arrest

Born in Chennai and educated there, Salim Ghouse later graduated from the FTII, Pune, and then plunged into theatres.

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s Koyla co-actor Salim Ghouse dies at 70, succumbs to cardiac arrest
Pic Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Veteran stage, television and film actor Salim Ghouse -- who featured in several Bollywood and south Indian movies -- passed away following a cardiac arrest, here on Thursday.

Ghouse, 70, was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Versova late on Wednesday but did not recover, his family members said.

Born in Chennai and educated there, he later graduated from the FTII, Pune, and then plunged into theatres.

Known for his roles in "Bharat Ek Khoja", "Wagle Ki Duniya", "Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi" and "Subah", Ghouse enjoyed equal popularity in Bollywood and south India, having acted with some of the biggest stars and banners since his debut in 1978 with "Swarg Nark".

Later, he played notable roles in several award-winning films such as "Chakra" (1981), "Saaraansh" and "Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!" (both 1984).

He was seen with Shah Rukh Khan in "Koyla", besides playing prominent roles in films like "Mujrim", "Shapath", Kamal Haasan's "Vettri Vizhaa", Mohanlal's "Thazvaram", and "Well Done Abba". He was last seen in the Tamil film "Kaa" (2022).

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salim Ghousesalim ghouse diessalim ghouse deadsalim ghouse death
Next
Story

Urfi Javed makes explosive revelation, says 'I found my facebook picture on a porn site at 15'!

Must Watch

PT3M31S

DNA: Three days long celebrations on daughter's birth in Pune