Shah Rukh Khan's Monday Evening Plan Has A Jawan Connection

Shah Rukh Khan, known as the King of Romance and affectionately called King Khan, possesses a regal talent for delivering witty comebacks, particularly when faced with enquiries from fans and the media. The actor often engages in a question-answer round with his fans through his #AskSRK sessions on Twitter, where fans pose a plethora of intriguing questions regarding his upcoming projects, personal life, professional endeavours, and even his casual plans. In response, SRK unleashes a stream of sassy replies, resulting in an engaging and highly entertaining interaction between the actor and his devoted fans.

In his latest #AskSRK session, the actor was seen interacting with his fans, giving a few epic responses to their questions. Interestingly, a lot of questions were related to his upcoming film, “Atlee,” thus hinting toward the excitement among fans.

SRK Plans To Watch ‘Jawan’ This Evening

A fan during Monday's #AskSRK session asked the actor's plans in the evening, to which SRK shared that he is thinking of watching “Jawan” with Atlee.

“Was thinking will watch Jawaan with Atlee….", he wrote.

Was thinking will watch Jawaan with Atlee_. https://t.co/cgG7vXeFpo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

On the other hand, he also teased the fans about the film's teaser and trailer in the most interesting manner possible.

It began with a fan asking about when fans will get to watch "Jawan material." As he asked, "When are we getting #Jawan material??? #AskSRK", the actor gave an epic response and wrote, "Milta hi hoga…Fed Ex kar diya hai…"

Milta hi hoga_Fed Ex kar diya hai_ https://t.co/SsKdzAsbWN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Another fan questioned when the actor plans to unveil the film's teaser. "If I tell u, then it won’t be a tease ja..??", he replied.

If I tell u, then it won't be a tease ja..?? https://t.co/VxB7hD2OZO June 12, 2023

Furthermore, another fan also asked about the trailer launch of “Jawan” and its promotions, to which he had another epic comeback.

"The fact that you are asking about Jawaan is promotion enough!!", he responded.

Shah Rukh Khan also revealed that “Jawan” is "absolutely ready steady po" and it has a lot of action in it.

Apart from these, the actor also spoke about his son Aryan Khan's latest venture into the clothing business with his new line D'YAVOL and daughter Suhana Khan's upcoming debut film, “The Archies.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Work Front

After opening big with “Pathaan” this year, the superstar has another big release lined up with Atlee's “Jawan.” SRK will feature alongside actors like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in the action film, which will hit theatres on September 7, 2023.

Apart from this, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's “Dunki” and will be most likely seen in a cameo in Salman Khan's “Tiger 3.”