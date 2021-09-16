Shah Rukh Khan's OTT debut ideas declined by Disney Plus Hotstar in new ad, Salman Khan reacts! - Watch

New Delhi: After Bollywood megastar, Shah Rukh Khan realized all his co-stars including Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn are shifting to OTT platforms, he's back with ideas for his streaming platform debut.

However, SRK finds himself stuck as all his ideas get rejected in the latest ad by Disney Plus Hotstar. While he's brimming with genres for his debut such as crime-drama, horror-comedy and romance, it appears those options are done and dusted by his contemporaries.

The ad begins with him waving at his fans from the balcony of his residence Mannat in Mumbai with his assistant standing beside him. It appears his assistant just got off a call with Disney Plus Hotstar.

He asked the assistant, "Did they like my crime-drama idea?". He replied saying, "They didn't like it."

"Why?", Shah Rukh asked in disbelief. To this, his assistant said, "Ajay is doing a crime-drama."

"And that horror-comedy?", SRK inquired. "That, Saif is doing", his assistant said with a straight face.

"College- romance one?", Shah Rukh shot his shot again. His assistant sighed and said, "The 90s are over, sir."

Getting annoyed with his answers, Shah Rukh asked him, "Then what do I do? Dance?"

Hilariously, his assistant replied saying, "Actually, they're not looking for a reality show at the moment."

The video then ends with a voiceover that says, “Sabse bade stars Disney+ Hotstar pe sab hai siwaye Shah Rukh ke.

Check out the promo here:

However, don't you worry, this isn't the end of the story. The saga for Shah Rukh's OTT debut will continue with another ad as per the 'To be continued' sign.

Soon after the ad was released, Salman Khan shared it on Twitter and wrote, "Hmmm Swagat nahi karoge @iamsrk ka? #SiwaySRK."

To this, Shah Rukh Khan graciously replied, "Thanks bhaijaan. Ye bandhan abhi bhi pyaar ka bandhan hai."

Thanks bhaijaan. Ye bandhan abhi bhi pyaar ka bandhan hai. #SiwaySRK https://t.co/2Twqrlu68O — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 16, 2021

The new ads by Disney Plus Hotstar have started creating a lot of buzz on social media, leaving the fans speculating about what is SRK’s next big announcement related to his upcoming project on the digital platform. For now, we need to just wait and watch.

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's much-anticipated film Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Reportedly, he will also be seen in a cameo role in the sci-fi drama ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.