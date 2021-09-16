हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is super excited as she goes grocery shopping in Turkey - Watch video

Katrina Kaif goes grocery shopping in Turkey. The actress who is currently shooting Tiger 3 with Salman Khan was 'unusually excited' to visit a supermarket.

Katrina Kaif is super excited as she goes grocery shopping in Turkey - Watch video
Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. The actress who has been shooting in Turkey for sometime now, posted an Instagram story of herself going grocery shopping in an oversized pink hoodie paired with black tights.

“Anyone else as unusually excited for supermarkets as I am,” the actress wrote in her story. In the short video clip, Katrina can be seen looking at different aisles of products in a large supermarket.

The actress had earlier posted a photo of herself from Cappadocia in Turkey with her host Yakup Dinler. “Bye bye cappadocia @dinleryakup thank u for all your hospitality @kayakapi,” the actress wrote after wrapping up her shoot schedule.

 

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were earlier in Russia for Tiger 3 shoot. Photos of Salman dressed like a wannabe in a red wig had surfaced online and sent the internet into a tizzy.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman will reprise his role as Research and Analysis Wing agent Tiger, while Katrina will return as Pakistani intelligence agent Zoya in the third installment of the film. It is reported that actor Emraan Hashmi will play the antagonist in the film.

Apart from ‘Tiger 3’, Katrina will appear in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ opposite Akshay Kumar. The film also has cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The 38 years will also be seen in horror comedy Phone Bhoot along with Ishaan Khatter and Sidharth Chaturvedi. Katrina also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa which also stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Katrina KaifSalman KhanTiger 3SooryavanshiJee Le ZaraaAlia BhattPriyanka ChopraTurkey
Next
Story

'Chaupai Sahib' sung by Aparshakti Khurana out on YouTube - Watch

Must Watch

PT13M50S

Manoj Patil Case: Why bodybuilder tried to commit suicide?