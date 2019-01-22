Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's Facebook account hacked, sends a request to his followers

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is blessed with good looks and has already made many girls go gaga over him. Shah Rukh recently revealed that his 21-year-old son is learning filmmaking at the University of Southern California and may consider taking up film direction as a career.

Just like parents, Shah Rukh and Gauri, Aryan too enjoys massive popularity on social media. The star kid recently informed his fans on Instagram that his Facebook account has been hacked.

In the past, social accounts of several celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor have been hacked. And though, Aryan is touted to be media-shy, he enjoys over 9 million followers on Instagram alone.

In November 2018, several reports claimed that filmmaker Karan Johar, who shares a very close relationship with Shah Rukh and Gauri, was planning to launch Aryan along with Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor in a film. However, not much was divulged about the dream vehicle. Quoting sources, the report mentions that SRK's son Aryan and Khushi might be seen together in their debut film. The makers are looking for the right script to lock the actors.