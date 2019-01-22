हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's Facebook account hacked, sends a request to his followers

Just like his father, Aryan Khan too is a popular figure on social media. And he faced the disadvantage of being a celeb.

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s son Aryan&#039;s Facebook account hacked, sends a request to his followers
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is blessed with good looks and has already made many girls go gaga over him. Shah Rukh recently revealed that his 21-year-old son is learning filmmaking at the University of Southern California and may consider taking up film direction as a career. 

Just like parents, Shah Rukh and Gauri, Aryan too enjoys massive popularity on social media. The star kid recently informed his fans on Instagram that his Facebook account has been hacked. 

In the past, social accounts of several celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor have been hacked. And though, Aryan is touted to be media-shy, he enjoys over 9 million followers on Instagram alone. 

In November 2018, several reports claimed that filmmaker Karan Johar, who shares a very close relationship with Shah Rukh and Gauri, was planning to launch Aryan along with Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor in a film. However, not much was divulged about the dream vehicle. Quoting sources, the report mentions that SRK's son Aryan and Khushi might be seen together in their debut film. The makers are looking for the right script to lock the actors.

Tags:
Aryan KhanShah Rukh KhanAryan Khan facebookSuhana Khan
Next
Story

Dia Mirza turns make-up artist for brother-in-law's short

Must Watch

3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Budgam district