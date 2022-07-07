New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in tinsel town. The couple completed 7 years of togetherness on Thursday and took to Instagram to dish out some major relationship goals.

Shahid took to his Instagram to share a mushy selfie with his wife Mira and called her a "survivor".

Shahid wrote, "7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND". In the picture, Shahid is seen wearing a white round-neck T-shirt and Mira looks happy twinning with him in a white T-shirt that she layered with a yellow puffer jacket.

Mira also shared an adorable photo with Shahid and wrote, "The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back @shahidkapoor". In the photo, the couple is seen basking in the Swiss sun, seated together on a wooden bench. Mira is seen wearing a black sweater and blue denims while Shahid looks dapper in a grey sweatshirt and denims.

Mira and Shahid are currently vacationing in Switzerland.For the unversed, Mira and Shahid had an arranged marriage and tied the knot in 2015. The couple has two kids - Misha and Zain.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'Jersey' with Mrunal Thakur. Next, he has some interesting projects lined up. He will next be seen making an OTT debut, the name of which is yet not revealed. Shahid has also collaborated with the director Ali Abbas Zafar for an action-entertainer film.

