close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput add glamour to fashion gala

After giving a glimpse of their chemistry on social media, star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are adding a touch of glamour in the world of fashion.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput add glamour to fashion gala

New Delhi: After giving a glimpse of their chemistry on social media, star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are adding a touch of glamour in the world of fashion.

With the Vogue Wedding Show returning with its seventh edition, Shahid and Mira have been named as the cover stars of the Vogue Wedding Book.

The 'by invitation only' wedding exhibition will be held from August 2-4 in the city. 

Ace designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Shantanu & Nikhil, Gaurav Gupta, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar and Shyamal & Bhumika are participating in the exhibition. 

The event also offers invitees the opportunity to meet wedding specialists, renowned jewellers and other specialists.

Tags:
Shahid KapoorMira Rajput
Next
Story

This is why Angad Bedi spent a lot of time in courtrooms

Must Watch

PT3M19S

Deshhit: ''PoK and Aksai Chin is our'' says General Bipin Rawat