Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput add glamour to fashion gala

New Delhi: After giving a glimpse of their chemistry on social media, star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are adding a touch of glamour in the world of fashion.

With the Vogue Wedding Show returning with its seventh edition, Shahid and Mira have been named as the cover stars of the Vogue Wedding Book.

The 'by invitation only' wedding exhibition will be held from August 2-4 in the city.

Ace designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Shantanu & Nikhil, Gaurav Gupta, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar and Shyamal & Bhumika are participating in the exhibition.

The event also offers invitees the opportunity to meet wedding specialists, renowned jewellers and other specialists.