Shahid Kapoor reveals the reason why he married Mira Rajput

New Delhi: Koffee with Karan season 7 is in full swing and each episode has been fun and entertaining to watch, and the latest episode was no different when 'Kabir Singh' pair Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani came on to the show.

The show, which has been running for two decades now, is hosted by the ever charming director Karan Johar.

During the episode, Karan asked Shahid about the reason as to why he married Mira Rajput, to which the actor, who at that point in his life had been living on his own for the past ten years said,"Just at that time, through family and through friends everything came up. But it just kind of happened and we met and it's the best thing that happened in my life. And I feel she brings so much into my world, and she balances me out. She makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. So I am very thankful for that."

Shahid married Mira Rajput at a private ceremony in 2015 and is now also a proud father to two kids.

On the work front, the actor who was last seen in the movie "Jersey" has multiple projects at hand and they include names such as 'Sleepless Night' and 'Bull'.