Shahid Kapoor Says People Like Kabir Singh Exist And Girls Fall For Them

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor is once again making news for his most controversial film Kabir Singh which has been termed as regressive and misogynist. The actor was seen defending his choice to do Kabir Singh and even admitted that it’s not his job to judge to character but to play with utmost sincerity.

In a candid interview with Faye D’Souza, Shahid Kapoor addressed the controversy surrounding his portrayal of the flawed protagonist in Kabir Singh. The actor emphasized that his role was not meant to dictate morality but to authentically represent a character that exists in society.

Shahid explained, “I would not accept a guy like that, but do guys like that exist? Do girls like that fall in love with guys like that? Yes, they do, so why can’t we make a movie about it? You walk away, and you decide what you like and what you don’t like. That’s really up to you as an audience.”

The actor clarified that his job is to present a character authentically, not to pass judgment. “My job is to present the character authentically, not to judge them or dictate what the audience should think,” he stated.

Shahid acknowledged that audience interpretations can vary widely. “If someone watches Kabir Singh and says, ‘I never want to know someone like that,’ that’s fine. But if someone thinks this is what true love is, that’s their perspective. You cannot blame the artist for how the audience chooses to interpret a story.”

Kabir Singh sparked debates about toxic masculinity, Shahid’s stance suggests that cinema should reflect reality even the uncomfortable parts, while leaving the audience to form their own opinions.

Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in Deva starring Vidya Balan in a significant role.