Shahrukh Khan wanted to play 'Hamza' in 'Darlings' reveals Vijay Varma!

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Varma, whose shot to fame in Bollywood came from the Zoya Akhtar directed 'Gully Boys', has in the recent past through his performances in movies such as' Super 30 ',' and 'Bamfaad', shown his acting mettle. The actor has been at the receiving end of much praise from the critics and fans alike for his latest release, 'Darlings', where he has played the character of 'Hamza', a drunkard husband and a wife beater.

The actor in relation to this role has revealed in a recent interview that Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, whose production company has co-produced the project, was himself very interested in this role and wanted to do it. In a recent interview given to the website Film Companion, the actor said, "I remember somebody from Red Chillies had told me that when Shah Rukh sir read the script, he was like 'agar main young hota toh ye role main hi karta (If I was younger, I only would've done this role)', which was interesting for me to hear. That was also one of the reasons I felt like I can do this role, because if Shah Rukh Khan thinks that he can do this role, being an absolute lover-boy, national sweetheart. I was scared to take up a role like this but I am very glad that it hit the nail in the right place."

Shahrukh Khan, who started his career 30 years ago, did so by portraying negative characters, be it in films such as "Darr", "Baazigar" or "Anjaam".

The film 'Darlings' which also stars actors such as Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, has received positive reviews from the general audience and the public. The movie, which was released on the 5th of August, is available on Netflix for streaming.