Shamita Shetty Is Super Grateful For Receiving Support On Perimenopause Video

New Delhi: Shamita Shetty, recently took to her Instagram to express heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming response to her previous video addressing the topic of perimenopause. In the video, Shetty candidly shared her personal experiences and shed light on the challenges women face during this transitional phase in their lives.

The actress, known for her poise and authenticity, used her platform to raise awareness about perimenopause, a topic that is often shrouded in silence. Shetty's decision to openly discuss her journey resonated with many, prompting a wave of support from her followers.

In her latest Instagram post, Shetty extended her thanks to everyone who took the time to watch the video and, more importantly, to those who bravely came forward to share their own stories, problems, and solutions related to perimenopause. The outpouring of shared experiences created a sense of community and solidarity among women navigating this stage of life.

"The response has been overwhelming, and I'm truly touched by the courage of those who shared their stories. Together, we're breaking the silence surrounding perimenopause and fostering a community of understanding and support."