Shilpa Shetty

Shamita Shetty: Shilpa's daughter has brought in so much happiness

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri last week, Shilpa had announced that she and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have become parents to the baby girl, through surrogacy.

Mumbai: Actress Shamita Shetty is on cloud nine as her sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra welcomed a baby girl a few days ago.

"I'm so excited to become maasi once again. Samisha is a bundle of joy and has brought in so much happiness in the family. Shilpa always wanted a daughter and I cannot be happier for the couple," Shamita said.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri last week, Shilpa had announced that she and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have become parents to the baby girl, through surrogacy. They named the daughter Samisha.

"Samisha Shetty Kundra... Born:15th February 2020 ... Junior SSK in the house.... 'Sa' in Sanskrit is 'to have' and 'Misha' is Russian stands for 'someone like God'...You personify this name, our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family," Shilpa wrote alongside a glimpse Samisha on social media.

The couple also has a son, Viaan, born in May 2012.

 

