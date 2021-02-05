हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor steals BFF Suhana Khan's skirt, stuns fans with belly dancing skills - Watch

Shanaya posted a dance video on Instagram on Friday (February 5), and captioned it as, “Tried something different with @sanjanamuthreja. (ps: thanks for letting me steal ur skirt @suhanakhan2).” Shanaya can be seen grooving to ‘Play Date’ by Melanie Martinez. 

Shanaya Kapoor steals BFF Suhana Khan&#039;s skirt, stuns fans with belly dancing skills - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/shanayakapoor02

New Delhi: Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to enter Bollywood, flaunted her belly dancing skills on Instagram. Her dance video has a Suhana Khan connection though, which Shanaya revealed in her post.

Shanaya posted a dance video on Instagram on Friday (February 5), and captioned it as, “Tried something different with @sanjanamuthreja. (ps: thanks for letting me steal ur skirt @suhanakhan2).” 

In the video, Shanaya can be seen wearing white crop top and skirt and grooving to ‘Play Date’ by Melanie Martinez. Take a look at her wow performance:

Shanaya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Maheep earlier shared another video of Shanaya dancing on Pharrell Williams and Camila Cabello's ‘Sangria Wine’. Putting a witty caption, Maheep wrote, “She gets it from her mama."

Like her cousin Janhvi Kapoor, it seems Shanaya too has dance skills in her genes. 

Shanaya recently made her Instagram account public and her posts have set the internet on fire. Have a look at some of her posts:

On the work front, Shanaya worked as an assistant director for Netflix’s ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, featuring Janhvi Kapoor. She was also seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’, starring her mother Maheep, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan. The second season of the same is in the pipeline.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shanaya KapoorShanaya Kapoor belly danceSuhana KhanShanaya Kapoor videos
Next
Story

Influencer and digital marketer Udit Dixit shares tips for overcoming stress
  • 1,08,02,591Confirmed
  • 1,54,823Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M27S

Bollywood Breaking: Questions on Abhinav's character in Bigg Boss house!