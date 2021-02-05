Shanaya Kapoor steals BFF Suhana Khan's skirt, stuns fans with belly dancing skills - Watch

New Delhi: Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to enter Bollywood, flaunted her belly dancing skills on Instagram. Her dance video has a Suhana Khan connection though, which Shanaya revealed in her post.

Shanaya posted a dance video on Instagram on Friday (February 5), and captioned it as, “Tried something different with @sanjanamuthreja. (ps: thanks for letting me steal ur skirt @suhanakhan2).”

In the video, Shanaya can be seen wearing white crop top and skirt and grooving to ‘Play Date’ by Melanie Martinez. Take a look at her wow performance:

Shanaya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Maheep earlier shared another video of Shanaya dancing on Pharrell Williams and Camila Cabello's ‘Sangria Wine’. Putting a witty caption, Maheep wrote, “She gets it from her mama."

Like her cousin Janhvi Kapoor, it seems Shanaya too has dance skills in her genes.

Shanaya recently made her Instagram account public and her posts have set the internet on fire. Have a look at some of her posts:

On the work front, Shanaya worked as an assistant director for Netflix’s ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, featuring Janhvi Kapoor. She was also seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’, starring her mother Maheep, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan. The second season of the same is in the pipeline.