Sanjay Kapoor's daughter and Janhvi Kapoor's cousin Shanaya Kapoor makes her Instagram account public, debuts with bold pics!

New Delhi: After Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, Bollywood is about to welcome yet another gorgeous star kid Shanaya Kapoor. The young and pretty daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor has made her Instagram account public and oh boy what a pic blast she has made!

Shanaya Kapoor is on a picture sharing spree on Instagram. Take a look at some of her mind-blowing photo posts:

Shanaya has worked as an assistant director in cousin and gen-next star Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: A Kargil Girl' biopic.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan took to Instagram and shared pictures with her BFFs - Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor- all dressed up for what looked like a fun party.

Out of this cool bunch of pretty girls, Ananya Panday has already made her entry into the showbiz world, Shanaya Kapoor assisted cousin sister Janhvi Kapoor in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' while Navya has stayed away from the arclights and is busy with her own venture Aara Health.