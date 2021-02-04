We bet you can’t guess this ‘Fabulous Wife’ from her childhood pictures!

New Delhi: Fabulous wife Maheep Kapoor seems in a throwback mood as she went down the memory lane and shared her picture as an adorable little girl. Maheep, a jewellery designer, is married to actor Sanjay Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram and posting her childhood picture, Maheep captioned the post as, “Baby me. #takeeverystepwithcourageandintent #AndEnjoyTheRide #TB.”

Take a look at lil Maheep:

Her ‘Fabulous Lives’ co-star and friend Neelam Kothari commented on her post and wrote, "Maheep! So sweet", while Bhavana Pandey, Chunky Pandey’s wife, commented, "Cutie". Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Awwwwww” and Malaika Arora, reacting to her picture, commented, "So cute, Moheeposs."

Maheep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is also all set to enter Bollywood. She recently made her Instagram account public and broke the internet with her glamorous pictures.

Maheep has become a known face after she gained recognition among masses from her ‘Fabulous Lives’ stint.

Maheep was last seen on Netflix’s web series ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’, produced by Karan Johar. The second season of the hit show is also in the pipeline. Besides Maheep, the show starred three other Bollywood wives including Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan. Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan had made a cameo appearance in the show.