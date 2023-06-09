Shanaya Kapoor's Electrifying Dance Moves Set Internet On Fire, Remind Netizens Of Katrina Kaif - Viral Video

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep's darling daughter Shanaya Kapoor is super ready for Bollywood. Her latest dance rehearsal video on Gali Gali Mein song set the internet ablaze with fans hailing her moves. Not just that she got compared to the OG dance diva - Katrina Kaif by many. Shanaya is fond of dancing and often keeps sharing her videos online.

SHANAYA KAPOOR'S VIRAL DANCE VIDEO

Shanaya's sexy dance video got her a shout-out from actress-cousin sister Janhvi Kapoor and BFF Suhana Khan. Janhvi Kapoor commented, 'Too good', and Suhana wrote, 'Wowwwwww amazing.' Many celebs including mommy Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, stylist Tanya Ghavri, and Shibani Dandekar among others appreciated her dance moves.

Wearing a sassy neon bralette with cool casual black trousers, Shanaya kept her hair open and breezy. She danced along with her instructor.

SHANAYA KAPOOR'S BOLLYWOOD DEBUT

Shanaya's debut in a Karan Johar film titled Bedhadak has been delayed. The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film.

Shanaya enjoys a massive fanbase of 1.7 million followers on Instagram alone who love to surf through her account for fresh pictures and videos. A trained belly dancer, Shanaya kickstarted her showbiz career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. It was directed by Sharan Sharma and produced under Dharma Productions and Zee Studios respectively.