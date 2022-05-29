हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shehnaaz Gill looks every inch gorgeous in all-white ethnic, visits Brahma Kumaris’ hospital in Mumbai

'Bigg Boss 13' fame and actor Shehnaaz Gill on Sunday inaugurated Brahma Kumaris' hospital's new wing in Mumbai.  

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actress and social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill looked every inch gorgeous as she shared a picture dressed in all whites. Flaunting her calmer side, Shehnaaz posted a motley of pictures on Instagram dressed in an all-white salwar kameez. 'Feeling serene,' she wrote alongside the image, where she is seen posing in a car.

The picture in just an hour got over 2,46,294 likes on the photo-sharing website.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with superstar Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. She will be paired opposite Jassi Gill in the film, whereas Salman will be paired opposite Pooja Hegde. The Farhad Samji directorial will also star Siddharth Nigam and Raghav. 

Details about her role or about the film are still under wraps.

However, her look from the film surfaced online last week, where she was seen wearing a saree and sported a gajra on her hair.

