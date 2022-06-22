New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill is ruling millions of hearts with her cute smile and adorable expressions. She was in a goofy mood as she arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday and fans are totally relating to her situation.

On Tuesday, Sana came back to the Bay, and at the Mumbai airport she was seen running away from the paparazzi and it was all captured in the cameras. After her pictures and videos surfaced on the internet, fans loved her candidness and called it a 'relatable' situation.

Paps are everywhere where the stars are. Airport, parties, temples, gurudwara, paps never miss a chance of taking pictures or videos of actors, actress. Shehnaaz Gill however is not a very big fan of the paps. Recently, Shehnaaz was seen ignoring the paps and running away from them on Mumbai airport in a goofy mood. It might have something to do with her rumoured casting in Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.' In the videos that are surfacing online, Shehnaaz was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport with Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal, her rumoured co-stars.

Shehnaaz tried to hide her face and covered her head with hoodie, however, the paparazzi were still able to spot her. After greeting Raghav, they told Shehnaaz that they can see her, as she continued to keep her head down while walking. A paparazzo said to Shehnaaz, "Kya baat hai! Shooting chaalu hai." She then looked up for a second and then made a run for it, leaving everyone surprised. She later simply waved to them and sat in her car.

Fans flooded the video with loved-up comments and called the actress the most relatable one. One user commented, 'So simple - that's why we relate to her so much.' Another one wrote, 'Cutie aaj full mood mein hai' Another comment read, 'I love this goofy Sana soo much.'

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. She will reportedly romance Jassie Gill in the film.