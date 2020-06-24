Shekhar Suman demands CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, forms #JusticeforSushantforum

Actor-filmmaker Shekhar Suman on Wednesday started a forum to demand a CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The #JusticeforSushantForum has been created to pressurise the government for the CBI inquiry.

In a series of tweets, he also urged people to raise their voice against mafias to ensure that another tragedy like this is avoided in the future.

Shekhar Suman, who also hails from Bihar, tweeted in the afternoon, "I'm forming a forum called #JusticeForSushantForum, where I implore just about everyone one to pressurise the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death, raise their voices against this kind of tyranny and gangism and tear down the mafias. I solicit your support."

"Don't let your anger die down.. keep the movement going.. we will not spare the culprits even if we have to go to the end of this," he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. He died by suicide and was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

A police investigation is currently underway in his death case. His family members, close friends, including Rhea Chakraborty and work associates have been interrogated.

The police had said that no suicide note was recovered from his home, but Shekhar Suman says that "there's more than what meets the eye".

"It's crystal clear, if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide, the way he was, strong-willed and intelligent, he would have definitely, definitely left a suicide note. My heart tells me, like many others, there is more than meets the eye," he tweeted.

"Sushant was a Bihari that's why the Bihari sentiment is at the forefront. But I'm not taking away the fact that it concerns people from all the states of India and there shouldn't be another

Sushant kind of tragedy with any young talent trying to make it on his own," the 57-year-old actor further stated.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has yet again brought the nepotism debate back in focus. A section of the internet has called out some Bollywood A-listers for promoting star kids and ignoring the real talent. Many have also demanded to boycott films of a few superstars and big filmmakers.