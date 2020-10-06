हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra tweets 'Yes Bollywood needs rehab' over drugs conspiracy

After many big names from Bollywood were called by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in relation to the drug controversy, Sherlyn Chopra made some startling revelations too. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the NCB for the probe. 

Sherlyn Chopra tweets &#039;Yes Bollywood needs rehab&#039; over drugs conspiracy

Mumbai: After many big names from Bollywood were called by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in relation to the drug controversy, Sherlyn Chopra made some startling revelations too. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the NCB for the probe. 

Meanwhile, actress Sherlyn Chopra revealed what she saw in the high profile Bollywood parties. She quoted earlier that drugs are served on trays in Bollywood parties.

Recently, Sherlyn Chopra tweeted, "Yes, #BollywoodNeedsRehab But the problem is that those who engage in drug consumption neither want to accept that they take drugs nor do they feel the urge to seek any professional help. Its high time they understand that Swachh Bollywood Abhiyan is in d best interests of everyone.

Sherlyn Chopra has made several startling revelations. The actress is known for her bold and brave attitude. Sherlyn has started her own OTT Platform "Redsher" playing the part of producer, actor, writer and content creator. Sherlyn Chopra is truly a multi-talented actress.

 

Tags:
Sherlyn ChopraBollywooddrugs caseDeepika Padukone
Next
Story

'Fake accounts' were seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, probe on: Maharashtra Minister
  • 66,85,082Confirmed
  • 1,03,569Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M48S

Hathras : Rahul Gandhi questioned PM Modi, asked why he is silent