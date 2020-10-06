Sherlyn Chopra tweets 'Yes Bollywood needs rehab' over drugs conspiracy

Mumbai: After many big names from Bollywood were called by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in relation to the drug controversy, Sherlyn Chopra made some startling revelations too. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the NCB for the probe.

Meanwhile, actress Sherlyn Chopra revealed what she saw in the high profile Bollywood parties. She quoted earlier that drugs are served on trays in Bollywood parties.

Recently, Sherlyn Chopra tweeted, "Yes, #BollywoodNeedsRehab But the problem is that those who engage in drug consumption neither want to accept that they take drugs nor do they feel the urge to seek any professional help. Its high time they understand that Swachh Bollywood Abhiyan is in d best interests of everyone.

Sherlyn Chopra has made several startling revelations. The actress is known for her bold and brave attitude. Sherlyn has started her own OTT Platform "Redsher" playing the part of producer, actor, writer and content creator. Sherlyn Chopra is truly a multi-talented actress.