Shibani Dandekar is holidaying with beau Farhan Akhtar in Maldives, drops a smouldering bikini pic on Instagram!

New Delhi: Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and ladylove Shibani Dandekar took off for a brief vacay to the picturesque Maldives. Soaking in some sun, the dashing duo dropped some pictures steaming up Instagram.

Shibani rocked a striped bikini and flaunted her washboard abs. Take a look at their holiday pictures together.

The fab-looking duo has not really spoken about their relationship status in public yet buzz about them being a couple has often made it to the headlines. They are seen hanging out at popular restaurants in and around the city, setting rumours mills on fire about their alleged link-up.

Also, their social media PDA is absolutely adorbs.

Farhan separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.

Shibani is a model-turned-VJ and has participated in reality shows such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja'. She was one of the co-hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in 'Toofan'.