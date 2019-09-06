Shibani Dandekar is the one Farhan Akhtar 'wants' and he's all hearts about it!

New Delhi: The multi-talented filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and VJ-model Shibani Dandekar's romance is in the air and how! The duo, who is often spotted hanging out together, never really talked about their relationship status in public until now. Well, the recent post by Farhan clearly shouts his love for the gorgeous model-host.

Farhan took to his Instagram and shared a video of Shibani and him walking the ramp for ace designer Payal Singhal recently. In his caption, he played with the song lyrics of 'You're the one that I want”. He wrote: You’re the one that I want @shibanidandekar #payalsinghal.”

Well, he has a thing with words, isn't it?

The caption clearly hints at the love the duo shares. Awwdorable, we say!

The duo recently walked the ramp for Payal Singhal at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. The designer completed two decades in the fashion industry and the stylish duo was more than happy to be her showstoppers.

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.

On the work front, Farhan will next be seen in 'Margarita With A Straw' fame filmmaker Shonali Bose's next 'The Sky Is Pink' starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.