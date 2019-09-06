close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar is the one Farhan Akhtar 'wants' and he's all hearts about it!

The caption clearly hints at the love the duo shares. Awwdorable, we say!

Shibani Dandekar is the one Farhan Akhtar &#039;wants&#039; and he&#039;s all hearts about it!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The multi-talented filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and VJ-model Shibani Dandekar's romance is in the air and how! The duo, who is often spotted hanging out together, never really talked about their relationship status in public until now. Well, the recent post by Farhan clearly shouts his love for the gorgeous model-host.

Farhan took to his Instagram and shared a video of Shibani and him walking the ramp for ace designer Payal Singhal recently. In his caption, he played with the song lyrics of 'You're the one that I want”. He wrote: You’re the one that I want  @shibanidandekar #payalsinghal.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You’re the one that I want  @shibanidandekar #payalsinghal 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Well, he has a thing with words, isn't it?

The caption clearly hints at the love the duo shares. Awwdorable, we say!

The duo recently walked the ramp for Payal Singhal at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. The designer completed two decades in the fashion industry and the stylish duo was more than happy to be her showstoppers.

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.

On the work front, Farhan will next be seen in 'Margarita With A Straw' fame filmmaker Shonali Bose's next 'The Sky Is Pink' starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.

 

Tags:
Farhan AkhtarShibani DandekarFarhan Akhtar girlfriend
Next
Story

'The Poseidon Adventure' star Carol Lynley dies

Must Watch

PT33M34S

Watch Debate: Recruitment drive of terrorists is Imran's New Pakistan?