हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar massively trolled for saying Ankita Lokhande 'wants her two seconds of fame', latter gets support from TV stars

Netizens and several big names from the television industry like Rashami Desai, Karanvir Bohra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee amongst others showered support. 

Shibani Dandekar massively trolled for saying Ankita Lokhande &#039;wants her two seconds of fame&#039;, latter gets support from TV stars
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: VJ-Model Shibani Dandekar has found herself in the middle of a controversy after she posted a strongly worded message for Ankita Lokhande, calling her 'princess of patriarchy'. Shibani alleged that Ankita's letter on social media was grotesque. 

However, soon after Shibani put up her Instagram post backing friend Rhea Chakraborty and slamming Ankita Lokhande, the VJ and television host got massively trolled online.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#BlazeItUpForRhea #justiceforrhea

A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on

Netizens and several big names from the television industry like Rashami Desai, Karanvir Bohra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee amongst others showered support. Take a look: 

Check Netizens reactions:

Ankita and Sushant dated for nearly 6 years before the couple decided to go part ways. 

Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty had been together for almost a year. 

Rhea, meanwhile, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, who was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020.

 

Tags:
Shibani DandekarAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput death case
Next
Story

Amol Palekar: Delight to hear today's generation talk profoundly about 'Gol Maal'
  • 45,62,414Confirmed
  • 76,271Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M18S

Rajnath Singh holding an important meeting on LAC issue with China