Shibani Dandekar massively trolled for saying Ankita Lokhande 'wants her two seconds of fame', latter gets support from TV stars

New Delhi: VJ-Model Shibani Dandekar has found herself in the middle of a controversy after she posted a strongly worded message for Ankita Lokhande, calling her 'princess of patriarchy'. Shibani alleged that Ankita's letter on social media was grotesque.

However, soon after Shibani put up her Instagram post backing friend Rhea Chakraborty and slamming Ankita Lokhande, the VJ and television host got massively trolled online.

Netizens and several big names from the television industry like Rashami Desai, Karanvir Bohra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee amongst others showered support. Take a look:

@anky1912 I know who you are and the entire country knows who #ankitalokhande is pic.twitter.com/94bn0wWRMC — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 10, 2020

I've known u back when u & Sushant were together, @anky1912 I've seen how loving & responsible u were with him.If things didn't work out,they didn't work out, but it's sad 2c individuals taking personal jibes without knowing you and him. #istandwithyou #AnkitaLokhande https://t.co/vq2yZis3Ia — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) September 10, 2020

Whoever she is but i must say all the day she got that 2secs fame targetting our beloved @anky1912.I mean like seriously... yeh toh hadd hi hogayee hai..Kahan se chale aate yeh log & kaunse duniya mein jeete hai. More More power to you @anky1912 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) September 10, 2020

Check Netizens reactions:

Me : Hey !! Alexa Show Up Temporary Girlfriend ?

Alexa : U Mean #ShibaniDandekar pic.twitter.com/tC2nuxTSMi — Dhärméndra (@officialdharmen) September 11, 2020

#ShibaniDandekar sooo gorgeous and beautiful @anky1912 and so rubbish is @shibanidandekar who is supporter of drug peddler Oh god @anky1912 mam we all are with you.. Stay strong beautiful lady with pure soul wish more power to you lots of love ankyyyyyy pic.twitter.com/9bZmHtF9tk — Rimi Singh (@RimiSin26383316) September 10, 2020

Who is #ShibaniDandekar I have never heard this name ever before!!! — Vanisha (@IssoryNitisha) September 10, 2020

Ankita and Sushant dated for nearly 6 years before the couple decided to go part ways.

Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty had been together for almost a year.

Rhea, meanwhile, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, who was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020.