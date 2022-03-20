Shibani Dandekar posts photo with pet dog 'Tyson Akhtar', netizens ask 'Farhan Akhtar kaha hai bhai tu'

MUMBAI: Actor Shibani Dandekar's recent Instagram post is proof of fact that Sundays are made for relaxing and chilling with your family members. Taking to social media, Shibani shared an adorable picture with her pet dog 'Tyson Akhtar'.

In the picture, she was seen lying on a bed cuddling with Tyson."Never known a love like this....Tyson Akhtar #dogmom," she captioned the post.

Shibani's husband and actor Farhan too reacted to her post with their pet Tyson and dropped two heart emojis.

Shibani and Tyson's adorable moment garnered several likes and comments from social media users too. "So cute," a netizen commented."Awwwwww....cutessssttt," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, there were a few users who trolled the singer-actress for posing with a dog after her marriage with Farhan. Some of them asking why Farhan is not featuring in her Instagram posts now.

Shibani's husband and actor Farhan Akhtar welcomed Tyson in March 2020, and since then, Tyson has taken over the couple's Instagram profile, literally.

Speaking of Shibani and Farhan, the two dated each other for over three years before before they got hitched on February 19 on the outskirts of Mumbai, followed by a civil marriage on February 21.

The former model was born in Pune and raised in Australia and Africa. Shibani acted in Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film 'Roy', starring Ranbir Kapoor. She started as a singer -- she and her two sisters had a band named D-Major -- before turning into a model and reality show contestant in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa'.

She was also one of the television hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup held in England and Wales.

Farhan was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani and has two daughters from the marriage. Farhan's daughters were also present at the wedding ceremony.

