Rhea Chakraborty

Shibani Dandekar seeks 'justice for Rhea' in fresh post, slams media for accusing Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Popular VJ-model and host Shibani Dandekar took to her Instagram account and wrote a long post on how media is accusing the 'innocent' Rhea Chakraborty and her family in the mysterious death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Shibani Dandekar seeks 'justice for Rhea' in fresh post, slams media for accusing Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular VJ-model and host Shibani Dandekar took to her Instagram account and wrote a long post on how media is accusing the 'innocent' Rhea Chakraborty and her family in the mysterious death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. 

She bashed the media for the 'witch-hunt and vilification of innocent family'. Shibani wrote in her caption: I stand with you and by your side always @rhea_chakraborty #justiceforrhea

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I stand with you and by your side always @rhea_chakraborty #justiceforrhea

A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. After a two-month-long investigation by the Mumbai Police, the CBI took over the case in the month of August. 

Sushant's family has accused girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in late actor's death. The CBI investigation is in full swing and fresh developments are coming to fore every day. Meanwhile, drugs conspiracy and money laundering angles in the case are being parallelly probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate respectively.

 

