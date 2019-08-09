Shibani Dandekar tries to evade paps, gets clicked with Farhan Akhtar—Photos

New Delhi: B-Town's latest 'it' couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were recently papped in Bandra, Mumbai. The duo was spotted while driving the car and Shibani tried hard to hide her face.

But the paps on duty did their job too well, capturing the fashionable duo together in the night.

Check out their photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The actor-director is rumoured to be dating VJ-model Shibani Dandekar. The duo has often been spotted together on multiple occasions. Their social media romance is too cutesy. However, the two have not really spoken about it in public.

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.

On the work front, Farhan will next be seen in 'Margarita With A Straw' fame filmmaker Shonali Bose's next 'The Sky Is Pink' starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. Rohit Suresh Saraf plays a pivotal part in the movie.

The film will release on October 11, 2019.