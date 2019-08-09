close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar tries to evade paps, gets clicked with Farhan Akhtar—Photos

The actor-director is rumoured to be dating VJ-model Shibani Dandekar. 

Shibani Dandekar tries to evade paps, gets clicked with Farhan Akhtar—Photos
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: B-Town's latest 'it' couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were recently papped in Bandra, Mumbai. The duo was spotted while driving the car and Shibani tried hard to hide her face.

But the paps on duty did their job too well, capturing the fashionable duo together in the night.

Check out their photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The actor-director is rumoured to be dating VJ-model Shibani Dandekar. The duo has often been spotted together on multiple occasions. Their social media romance is too cutesy. However, the two have not really spoken about it in public.

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.

On the work front, Farhan will next be seen in 'Margarita With A Straw' fame filmmaker Shonali Bose's next 'The Sky Is Pink' starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. Rohit Suresh Saraf plays a pivotal part in the movie.

The film will release on October 11, 2019.

 

Tags:
Farhan AkhtarShibani Dandekarfarhan akhtar pics
Next
Story

Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Twitter floods with wishes on the superstar's birthday

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Narmada river above danger mark, havoc in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh