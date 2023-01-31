Janhvi Kapoor Blushes as she Zooms into Karan Johar's Party with Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor is making all the noise these days with her hot photoshoots and occasional outings with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently hosted a bash at his residence which saw Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and many others in attendance.

The paps on duty rushed to capture Janvhi Kapoor all smiles sitting next to her alleged BF Shikhar Pahariya in the car as he drove to Karan Johar's house. The stunner wore a short dress and had her glam make-up on. The duo have been making quite a few public appearances together, giving major hints at them being a couple. However, the actress has not made any official statement on it as yet.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

A few days back, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was seen posing with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday at a party and the gang was dressed in whites. The pictures from the party went viral on social media with fans loving it.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan which will open in theatres next year. She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. The actress was last seen in 'Good Luck Jerry' and 'Mili' which was an official Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film 'Helen.'