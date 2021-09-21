हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty to judge reality show India's Got Talent, shares promo

Shilpa has been seen as a judge on various dance-based reality shows like 'Super Dancer', 'Nach Baliye' and 'Zara Nachke Dikha'.

Shilpa Shetty to judge reality show India&#039;s Got Talent, shares promo
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty will be seen as a judge for the talent-based show 'India's Got Talent. She says the country is brimming with talent.

"'India's Got Talent' is a show that I have closely followed over the years. So naturally, I am thrilled to join the judge's panel of the show," Shilpa said.

"This is the first time that I will be judging a reality show that is based on not just dance, but a diverse range of skills. India is a country brimming with talent and I am happy to be one of the drivers of shining the limelight on deserving performers," she added.

Shilpa has been seen as a judge on various dance-based reality shows like 'Super Dancer', 'Nach Baliye' and 'Zara Nachke Dikha'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shilpa ShettyIndia's Got TalentRaj Kundra pornographyRaj Kundra bail
Next
Story

Amid 'Sita' casting row, Kangana Ranaut wishes birthday girl Kareena Kapoor Khan, calls her THIS

Must Watch

PT2M47S

Sandeep Dikshit: Most Congress MLA against Amarinder Singh