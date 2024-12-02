Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor Delights Fans With Her ‘Aadhaar Card Photo’ Reveal In An Adorable Selfie!

Reported By: Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2024, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shraddha Kapoor, one of Bollywood's most adored actresses, continues to win hearts with her charm and relatability. With an impressive Instagram following of 93.4 million, she has surpassed luminaries like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Priyanka Chopra, cementing her status as the most-followed actress on the platform. 

In a delightful surprise for her fans, Shraddha revealed her “Aadhaar Card photo” with a mirror selfie that exudes simplicity and warmth. Sporting a no-makeup look in a modest kurti, she radiates natural beauty and charm. Fans were quick to shower love on this candid moment, which sparked a frenzy across social media, showcasing her unmatched ability to connect with her audience. 

Adding to her accolades, Shraddha recently delivered a smashing hit with Stree 2. The film not only captivated audiences but also set new benchmarks at the box office. With this success, Shraddha became the first female lead to achieve such record-breaking milestones, further solidifying her position as one of the leading stars in the industry. 

Shraddha’s blend of humility, talent, and star power continues to make her a favorite among fans and a force to reckon with in Bollywood. 

