New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has always come up with some trendsetter styles that capture the attention of her fans. This time she has sported a new stylish hairstyle to set the trend and the fans could not stop showering their love as soon as she posted the picture.

Taking to her social media, Shraddha shared some pictures of her new hairstyle and flaunting her new curtain bangs. She mentioned in the caption - "New hair!!!️ Like or Love???"

While the actress saw a lot of loving comments from her fans, she also replied to them in a quirky way, which made their day. A fan wrote - "Love Love Love". To this comment, Shraddha cheekily replied, "Love that you said it 3 times Lucky number 3." Another user said, "Love!!!!! " She added a reply - "Full Majjaa Majjaa"

Another fan expressed her desire to copy her haircut to which, Shraddha replied, "But give me credit ok?"

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved personalities on social media with a huge follower base of more than 74 million followers and she keeps on treating her fans with the fun glimpses of her life.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with actor Ranbir Kapoor which has been pushed to March 8, 2023. The film is yet to get a title and is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood. The movie will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. She was last seen in ‘Baaghi 3’ opposite Tiger Shroff.