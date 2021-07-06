Shraddha Kapoor pens heartwarming note for brother Siddhanth on his birthday, says ‘you make my life beautiful and bright’!

New Delhi: Siddhanth Kapoor, who celebrates his 37th birthday today, i.e on July 06 (Tuesday), received a sweetest and the most heartwarming wish from his sister Shraddha Kapoor. The actress, who shares a great rapport with her brother has shared a heartfelt post for him on his special day along with a picture of the two in one frame.

She wrote, “Happiest Bday @siddhanthkapoor Bhaiya, may you keep spreading your sunshine, kindness and love everywhere. You make my life beautiful and bright.. Iloveyou Babu..”

In the picture, Shraddha can be seen in traditional attire while holding a puja thali in one hand and choosing a sweet for her elder brother Siddhant who can be seen in casual attire.

The brother-sister duo is beaming with joy while posing for the camera.

Siddhanth and Shraddha are often seen sharing cute pictures of each other on their respective social media handles.

On the workfront, Shraddha will be seen next in Vishal Furia's film ‘Nagin’. Shraddha will essay the role of ichadhari naagin in the film.

She also has ‘Stree 2’ with Rajkummar Rao and also has ‘Chaalbaaz In London’, which is a reboot of Sridevi’s 1989 film, ‘Chaalbaaz’. It is being helmed by Pankaj Parashar, who directed the original movie.