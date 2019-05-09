close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor smiles at paps, flaunts her killer washboard abs—See pics

She flaunted her killer washboard abs which can give any actress a run for her money.

Shraddha Kapoor smiles at paps, flaunts her killer washboard abs—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood's quintessential girl-next-door Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted by the shutterbugs outside her dance studio. And we must say, the actress has worked really hard on her body and fitness.

She flaunted her killer washboard abs which can give any actress a run for her money.

Check it out here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Shraddha is currently working on ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza's dance film 'Street Dancer 3D'.The dance drama will hit the screens on November 8, 2019.

The film is touted as the biggest dance film ever in 3D and will be bankrolled by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. Earlier, Katrina Kaif was playing the lead in the movie but she backed out of the project and that's when Shraddha came on board.

Varun Dhawan plays the lead in the movie. Shraddha's on-screen chemistry with Varun got a huge thumbs up from fans in 'ABCD 2'.

The actress also has 'Saaho' with 'Baahubali' star Prabhas and 'Chhichhore' with Sushant Singh Rajput.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Shraddha Kapoorshraddha kapoor picsStreet Dancer 3DVarun Dhawan
Next
Story

Adah Sharma's shimmering blue gown with a thigh-high slit calls for attention - See pics

Must Watch

PT1M42S

5W1H: "Congress has no credibility", says BJP