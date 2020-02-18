Shraddha Kapoor's expression in this 'Baaghi 3' pic with Tiger Shroff is too cute to miss!

New Delhi: Actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their actioner 'Baaghi 3'. The makers are set to unveil a new song titled 'Bhankas' on February 19, 2020 and to create a buzz in advance, a fresh still was shared online.

Shraddha took to Instagram and posted the song still with a caption, "Ronnie ke desi moves aur Siya ki kaatil adaaon ke saath karegi puri duniya groove #Bhankas song out tomorrow. #Baaghi3"

Her expression is absolutely heart-winning, isn't it?

A few days back, makers released 'Dus Bahane' reprised version track from the film and it received a warm response from the makers.

'Baaghi 3' has been helmed by Ahmed Khan and is the third instalment of action franchise 'Baaghi'. The first part which released back in 2016 was helmed by Sabir Khan. Tiger Shroff is joined by Shraddha Kapoor, who has previously starred in the original.

'Baaghi 3' is slated to release on March 6, 2020.