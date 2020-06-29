Shruti Haasan's fab underwater photoshoot pics are a treat to the eyes

New Delhi: Actress Shruti Haasan has mesmerised her Instafam with pictures from an underwater photoshoot. The pictures are a treat to the eyes and every bit postcard-worthy, trust us when we say that.

Shruti can be seen wearing a black flowy dress with silver jewellery. She looks surreal and strikes various poses in the monochrome pictures. "I can dance anywhere," she captioned one of her posts while the other, she describes as, "I can go anywhere I dream of."

Take a look at the fabulous photos here:

In another photo, she smiles while posing underwater and she captioned it as, "Water baby," adding a heart emoticon.

What's the word? Gorgeous, right?

Shruti Haasan is an avid social media user. Off late, she has shared several glimpses of her quarantine life in Mumbai.

Take a look:

She is the daughter of actor-politician Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika. She has been part of films such as 'Luck', 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji', 'D-Day', 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya', 'Tevar', 'Gabbar Is Back' and 'Welcome Back'. She predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu cinema. Shruti was last seen in a short film titled 'Devi', along with Kajol and Neha Dhupia.