Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan's fab underwater photoshoot pics are a treat to the eyes

Shruti Haasan can be seen wearing a black flowy dress with silver jewellery. She looks surreal and strikes various poses in the monochrome pictures.

Shruti Haasan&#039;s fab underwater photoshoot pics are a treat to the eyes
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan

New Delhi: Actress Shruti Haasan has mesmerised her Instafam with pictures from an underwater photoshoot. The pictures are a treat to the eyes and every bit postcard-worthy, trust us when we say that. 

Shruti can be seen wearing a black flowy dress with silver jewellery. She looks surreal and strikes various poses in the monochrome pictures. "I can dance anywhere," she captioned one of her posts while the other, she describes as, "I can go anywhere I dream of."

Take a look at the fabulous photos here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Patience 

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reaching for tomorrow 

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I can dance anywhere 

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I can go anywhere I dream of 

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Floating in waiting - my feet never reach the ground 

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on

In another photo, she smiles while posing underwater and she captioned it as, "Water baby," adding a heart emoticon. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Water baby  #throwback

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on

What's the word? Gorgeous, right?

Shruti Haasan is an avid social media user. Off late, she has shared several glimpses of her quarantine life in Mumbai. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Inside out  a little something I wrote this afternoon

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Waiting waiting Waiting

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Never bored in the house or in the house bored 

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on

She is the daughter of actor-politician Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika. She has been part of films such as 'Luck', 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji', 'D-Day', 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya', 'Tevar', 'Gabbar Is Back' and 'Welcome Back'. She predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu cinema. Shruti was last seen in a short film titled 'Devi', along with Kajol and Neha Dhupia. 

Shruti Haasan
