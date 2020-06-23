हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak looks every bit stunning in these viral pics

Palak might have not entered the entertainment industry, but she is already a social media sensation.

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak looks every bit stunning in these viral pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@palaktiwarii

New Delhi: TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak remains at the top of her social media game. Her Instagram account has a pool of some ravishing pictures of herself and everytime she posts something, it goes crazy viral. Palak might have not entered the entertainment industry, but she is already a social media sensation.

In some of her latest Instagram posts, Palak has turned her home to the photoshoot venue (due to the lockdown) and treated her Instafam to a set of pictures. She looks stunning in all of them. Mostly, her pictures are all in shades of black and white and sun-kissed. The sunlight falling on her face has enhanced the beauty of the photos.

Take a look at her pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Whoops

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Quite literally a bed head

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on

What’s the word? Gorgeous, right?

People are eagerly waiting for Palak’s debut and especially fans of Shweta Tiwari, who has been ruling the TV industry for two decades now.

Palak is Shweta's daughter with first husband Raja Chaudhary. Shweta married actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013. However, their marriage hit a rough patch in August 2019 and they have been living separately since then. She has a son named Reyansh with Abhinav.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shweta currently plays the lead role in a show titled 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'. She ventured into the digital space with ALTBalaji and ZEE5 production 'Hum Tum And Them' in 2019.

