Shweta Tiwari stokes controversy for remark on God, Madhya Pradesh minister orders probe

NEW DELHI: Television actor Shweta Tiwari has landed in a controversy for allegedly referring to God while making a statement about her innerwear. Her controversial remark on God led to sharp rections from people and further prompted Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra to direct the police to investigate her statement and seek a report within 24 hours.

Shweta made the statement in Bhopal on Wednesday during the promotion of her web series 'Show Stopper'. Her co-actors were also present when she made the remark during an interaction with media persons. The actress reportedly made the 'derogatory' remark referring to her co-star Sourabh Raaj Jain, who played the role of Lord Krishna in the TV series 'Mahabharata'. Sourabh plays the role of a bra-fitter in the new web series.

A video of Shweta's statement has gone viral on social media, in which she purportedly referred to God while speaking about her innerwear.

When asked about the actor's statement, minister Mishra condemned her remark and told reporters on Thursday, "I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter."

Shweta Tiwari was last seen as a contestant in reality game show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. She was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary and have a daughter Palak with him. However, she filed for divorce in 2007, accusing him of physical violence. In 2013, she married Abhinav Kohli after dating him for three years, and gave birth to a boy in 2016. In 2019, Shweta accused Kohli of domestic violence and harassment against her and her daughter Palak.

