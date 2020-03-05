Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak is breaking the internet with stunning pics from photoshoot

New Delhi: Just a week ago, TV star Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak trended big time for gorgeous pictures from the actress' brother's wedding and now, the 18-year-old is breaking the internet yet again. Pictures of Palak, which are from a photoshoot, are breaking the internet and needless to say, they are just jaw-dropping.

Palak strikes an alluring pose amid lush green leaves. She wears nude make-up to complement her green outfit. "Peek-a-boo," she captioned her photos. Take a look:

The internet just can't stop admiring Palak's beauty and the confidence with which she is posing for the photos. "Absolutely gorgeous" and "stunning" are some of the comments on her post.

Palak is Shweta's daughter with first husband Raja Chaudhary. Shweta and Raja got divorced in 2012, nearly 14 years after their wedding.

She is quite popular on social media. Every so often, she treats her Instafam to some breathtaking pictures of herself and they go insanely viral. Now, fans are waiting for her debut in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Shweta currently plays the lead role in a show titled 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'. She ventured into the digital space with ALTBalaji and ZEE5 production 'Hum Tum And Them' in 2019.