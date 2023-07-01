Sidharth Malhotra Is The Cutest Weather Forecaster, And Here’s Proof: Check

The monsoon is finally here and it has already hit several parts of the country in the last few days. With its arrival, the monsoon has brought some much-needed respite from the scorching summer heat. Like many other cities, Mumbai, too, has welcomed the monsoon showers, and people are enjoying the first rain of the season. Bollywood celebrities, who have a special fondness for the rains, often share their monsoon memories on social media. Recently, actor Sidharth Malhotra showed his playful side by sharing a light-hearted instructions for his fans, channeling his inner weather forecaster.

The Shershaah actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a quirky picture of himself holding a bright yellow umbrella as he posed for the camera. Dressed in a light green t-shirt, Sidharth looked handsome and bright as always.

He captioned the post, “Weather forecast- don’t forget to carry your brightest umbrella. #Baarish.”



Sidharth Malhotra’s fans were quick to react to the post as many took to the comment section and showered love on their favourite actor.

A fan adorably asked, "How did u suddenly get cuter after getting married.”

Another user wrote, "Ur the rainbow in the rain.”

"Don't forget to adore the brightest boy," a third user said.

A fourth one commented, "Sending big love and positive vibes.”

This post came days after Sidharth Malhotra was seen accompanying his wife, actress Kiara Advani, to the premiere of her film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. After the screening, he was seen sharing an umbrella with Kiara as it was raining heavily. A caring husband, Sidharth was seen holding the umbrella in one hand and holding Kiara close with his other hand as they headed toward their car. A video of the couple also went viral on social, leaving fans in awe of their cute moment.

Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the 2022 film, Mission Majnu. He has a lot of interesting projects in the pipeline. He is gearing up for his next release, Yodha, alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, which will release on September 15.

Sidharth Malhotra will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force alongside actors Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.