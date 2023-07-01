trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629222
NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sidharth Malhotra Is The Cutest Weather Forecaster, And Here’s Proof: Check

Sidharth Malhotra, carrying an umbrella, shared a light-hearted instruction for his fans by unleashing his inner weather forecaster.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 11:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu.
  • He recently attended the premiere of Satyaprem Ki Katha.
  • The actor will be next seen in Yodha.

Trending Photos

Sidharth Malhotra Is The Cutest Weather Forecaster, And Here’s Proof: Check

The monsoon is finally here and it has already hit several parts of the country in the last few days. With its arrival, the monsoon has brought some much-needed respite from the scorching summer heat. Like many other cities, Mumbai, too, has welcomed the monsoon showers, and people are enjoying the first rain of the season. Bollywood celebrities, who have a special fondness for the rains, often share their monsoon memories on social media. Recently, actor Sidharth Malhotra showed his playful side by sharing a light-hearted instructions for his fans, channeling his inner weather forecaster.

The Shershaah actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a quirky picture of himself holding a bright yellow umbrella as he posed for the camera. Dressed in a light green t-shirt, Sidharth looked handsome and bright as always.

He captioned the post, “Weather forecast- don’t forget to carry your brightest umbrella. #Baarish.”

cre Trending Stories

Check:

Sidharth Malhotra’s fans were quick to react to the post as many took to the comment section and showered love on their favourite actor.

A fan adorably asked, "How did u suddenly get cuter after getting married.”

Another user wrote, "Ur the rainbow in the rain.”

"Don't forget to adore the brightest boy," a third user said.

A fourth one commented, "Sending big love and positive vibes.”

This post came days after Sidharth Malhotra was seen accompanying his wife, actress Kiara Advani, to the premiere of her film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. After the screening, he was seen sharing an umbrella with Kiara as it was raining heavily. A caring husband, Sidharth was seen holding the umbrella in one hand and holding Kiara close with his other hand as they headed toward their car. A video of the couple also went viral on social, leaving fans in awe of their cute moment.

Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the 2022 film, Mission Majnu. He has a lot of interesting projects in the pipeline. He is gearing up for his next release, Yodha, alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, which will release on September 15.

Sidharth Malhotra will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force alongside actors Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad