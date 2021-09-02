Sidharth Shukla's old audition clip will leave you teary-eyed and emotional - Watch

New Delhi: Late actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday (September 2) leaving his friends, family and fans in shock over his sudden death at age 40. The Balika Vadhu actor had died due to a heart attack, however, it is unclear what caused it.

As fans take to social media to condole his untimely death, an old audition video of the actor is being repeatedly shared by netizens as they try to hold on to memories of the iconic late actor. This video has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, we witness a young Shukla dressed handsomely in a white T-shirt and black jacket performing lines as part of his acting audition. His performance is energetic as ever and it is quite emotional to watch the actor's zeal for acting from day one and realise that we wouldn't see him on-screen ever again.

The video was shared by a fan account on Instagram.

Check out Sidharth Shukla's viral audition clip:

He died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital told PTI. He suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but became a household name with "Balika Vadhu".

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.